Safety switches with new actuator for greater reliability

By Treotham 31 January 2018
Supplier News
article image Euchner’s CTP series safety switch
Treotham presents a range of safety switches from Euchner designed for greater reliability as well as versatility.

Euchner has expanded the field of applications for CTP transponder-coded safety switches – even safety guards requiring locking forces as high as 3,900 N can be reliably secured in combination with a new actuator.

Compatible with all existing CTP variants, the new actuator can be used without design adaptations; the unique transponder integrated into the actuator maximises protection against tampering.

Euchner’s CTP series safety switches maximises versatility for the user. Key features include choice of multiple versions to suit application requirements such as connection to the AS-Interface, series connection or ATEX applications; category 4/ PL e achieved and EN ISO 14119 requirements fulfilled; narrow design and robust plastic housing with metal head characterising all CTP versions; and high IP67 and IP69K protection to suit almost every industrial application.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

