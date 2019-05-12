Safety door system MGB2 Classic adding intelligence to non-networked machines

Treotham presents the new MGB2 Classic, an enhanced version of the globally successful Multifunctional Gate Box MGB from Euchner. However, unlike the recently introduced MGB2 Modular, the Classic variant does not communicate using a bus system, instead connecting directly to the respective control system, thereby making it the ideal choice for non-networked machines that are wired in parallel.

MGB2 Classic features two OSSD outputs, continuously provides diagnostic information via an LED indicator, and can be connected in series with up to ten devices.

The modular design of the MGB2 Classic offers maximum flexibility to machine manufacturers, integrators and users. All requirements for door locking systems can be met through combination with numerous freely selectable submodules such as pushbuttons, selector switches, key-operated rotary switches or emergency stop buttons. This simplifies warehousing and allows subsequent machine modifications or expansions to be implemented efficiently.

A DIP switch additionally contributes to the versatility offered by the MGB2 Classic: Depending on the switch position, the safety outputs are activated as soon as the door is closed but not locked or only when the door is safely locked. Even greater variability is provided by the locking module, which can be fastened on doors hinged on the left or right and on sliding doors. Moreover, the MGB2 Classic can be tailored to its respective task using Euchner accessories from the comprehensive Treotham range: from enabling switches to escape releases or auxiliary releases.

In addition to the robust housing, the extensive diagnostic functions and the submodules’ hot-plugging capability, ease of repair of components was also considered when developing the latest member in the MGB2 family. For example, all screws are captive and can be tightened or loosened with just one tool. Furthermore, coded terminals or an RC18 plug connector on the connection modules ensure rapid, trouble-free replacement, substantially reducing downtime.

