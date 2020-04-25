Safety at high speed with igus e-chain in linear motor robots

Twice as fast and half as heavy: this is what makes the linear motor robot from Fibro Läpple Technology (FLT) different from other solutions. In order for the linear robot to be able to get production up and running quickly and reliably, a compact, durable and quiet energy supply was required. A side-mounted igus energy chain system with pre-harnessed chainflex cables proved to be the optimal solution.

Linear robots are the automation tool of choice for machine or press loading, order picking and high-bay warehouse loading or even for transport and handling tasks. Due to the demands of production for faster, more intelligent and economically profitable solutions, Fibro Läpple Technology has developed a linear robot that helps maximise production performance.

Featuring a new carbon design, the linear motor robot saves up to 50% in weight compared to conventional solutions. The weight reduction enables twice the speed, accelerations of up to 26m/s² and twice the positioning accuracy. Instead of a rack and pinion drive, the designers chose a linear motor because it allows very high dynamics.

An unsupported igus energy chain from the E4.1 series ensures secure energy supply for the z-axis. The integration of a suitable energy chain solution in the compact installation space of the x-axis was a challenge because a classic gliding or unsupported solution was out of the question due to the high forces.

“Together with igus, we, therefore, decided on a side-mounted energy chain,” explains Boris Bind, Head of Mechanical Design and Development at Fibro Läpple Technology.

Complete energy supply system directly from a single source

An E4.1 series energy chain is used with additional sliding elements that further reduce wear. The designers also chose igus’ pre-harnessed chainflex cables – so-called ready cables – that are specifically designed for use in the energy chain; thanks to extensive testing in the company’s own 3,800-square-metre test laboratory, the cables come with a guarantee of 36 months. The complete system is housed in a special guide trough, which further minimises noise and increases the reliability of the system.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au