Safe access with Euchner EKS electronic key system

The Electronic Key System EKS is suitable for access management and for functionally safe selection of operating mode

Treotham presents the versatile Euchner electronic key system EKS for access control and management.

Euchner’s EKS is a transponder-based read/write system, which has already proven its worth in the packaging machinery industry through preset parameters that provide protection against unauthorised access.

The RFID-based EKS is freely programmable, contributing to its versatility. The electronic key stores the access rights for each employee. A reader scans the data and forwards this information to the control system.

Additional uses for the EKS system include controlling specific functions and accessing encrypted process parameters for an installation. What’s more, one system variant is the perfect choice for hygienically sensitive areas in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Another application for the EKS system is functionally safe selection of operating mode, enabling users to select the required operating mode and activate the corresponding safety function.

Maximum safety throughout the packaging process

Treotham’s diverse safety solutions can be perfectly integrated into modular systems to protect people, machines and products in the packaging sector. The Euchner product range comprises of guard locking devices and access management systems as well as products such as door detectors, door locking systems and pendant stations. Euchner guarantees exacting quality across its product range, far exceeding the requirements in standards and laws. Customers can rely on Euchner with over 60 years of safety engineering expertise.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.