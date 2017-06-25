Rugged kink resistant flat cables for unmanned systems

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Cicoil flat cables are recommended for use in unmanned systems, intelligent robotics and drone applications

Treotham presents a rugged and extremely durable range of flat cables designed to provide high reliability in mission critical applications.

Available from Treotham, Cicoil flat cables are recommended for use in unmanned systems, intelligent robotics and drone applications that require lightweight and flexible cable designs. Cicoil cables are kink resistant, rugged and space saving; each cable can, however, incorporate a variety of elements, including power conductors, shielded signal pairs, video and coax conductors, as well as design elements such as Cicoil's patented StripMount fastening strip, all in a single compact cable design.

Made using Cicoil's patented computer-controlled extrusion process, the cables allow each individual component to be placed in a flat parallel profile, precisely controlling the spacing of each component, insulation thickness and the overall cable shape. This prevents the internal pairs or conductors from rubbing against each other, avoiding wear during operation.

The rectangular cross-section allows multiple flat cables to stack, or layer, with almost no wasted dead space between cables, providing maximum conductor density for a given volume.

Cicoil flat cables also feature a unique outer jacket that displays self-healing characteristics – the jacket will not wear, crack or deform from long term exposure to vibration, sunlight, temperature extremes of -65°C to +165°C, acid, submersion in water, sea ice, steam, coarse sand, flames, radiation, mechanical stress, humidity, ozone, UV light, fungus, high altitudes and many chemicals.

Please visit Treotham Automation Pty Ltd at www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.