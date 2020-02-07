ROIBOT Award: Calling for low cost robotics applications

Many small and medium-sized enterprises seek simple automation solutions that deliver a quick return on investment. In particular, low cost automation solutions such as delta robots, Cartesian robots or articulated arm robots from igus are enabled by the use of plastic. The potential offered by cost-effective automation is demonstrated by the new ROIBOT Award, which characterises exciting low cost robotics applications.

Robots are an indispensable part of industry. They take over dangerous as well as monotonous tasks and ensure the profitability of large players and family businesses. Above all, low-cost solutions are becoming increasingly popular in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises. The robots can easily handle simple tasks that do not require high precision and can operate 24/7. Employees can be used for more meaningful tasks and the company can become more competitive in the market. The ROIBOT Award from igus picks up on the trend towards low-cost robotics in the mid-sized sector.

This year, the competition is looking worldwide for existing low cost robotics applications, which have led to a quick return on investment (ROI). The robolink articulated arm robots, drylin delta robots and Cartesian robots – the so-called linear robots – from igus can be used. An expert jury consisting of members from research, specialist press and manufacturers will evaluate the concepts.

The winner will receive prize money of €5,000, with the runner-up receiving €2,500 followed by €1,000 for the third place.

The deadline for submission is 15th March 2020. The prize will be awarded by igus at the 2020 automatica in Munich, the leading trade show for intelligent automation and robotics. The winners will receive a personal invitation including accommodation. Participants can register on the website www.igus.eu/roibot.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.