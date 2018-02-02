Search
Robust switches for demanding Ethernet networks
Robust switches for demanding Ethernet networks

By Treotham 02 February 2018
Supplier News
article image ETHERLINE ACCESS switches
1300 65 75 64

Lapp Group introduces a new line of switches for Ethernet networks specifically designed for demanding industrial users. The new ETHERLINE ACCESS range offers a choice of four models fully equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic and redundancy features.

The reconfiguration time is described as the period between an interruption and restoration of communication. The new Lapp switches have a reconfiguration time of only 20 milliseconds with 250 active components in the network.

The new ETHERLINE ACCESS switches represent an ideal fit for Lapp, a market leader in integrated cable and connection systems. Only the combination of an industry-calibre switch and industrial brand name cables such as ETHERLINE from Lapp guarantees maximum performance in terms of transmission quality and reliability.

Instead of purchasing individual components from different suppliers, customers can now procure a complete communication solution from Treotham Automation to meet the extreme demands in industrial applications.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

