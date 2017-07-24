Revolutionary energy chain offering excellent flexibility for harnessing

Treotham introduces a new energy chain from motion plastics specialist igus that can be harnessed up to 80 per cent faster than any other energy chain in the market, saving time and money.

The E4.1L from igus is the lightest cable-carrying e-chain on the market, and features a new type of separator system that simplifies individual division of the energy chain's interior for the customer.

Easy to open and fill from all sides as needed, the E4.1L offers excellent flexibility for harnessing, facilitated by the unique design principles of the e-chain. Michael Blass, Vice President e-chains at igus explains that the easy accessibility of the complete interior from both sides, the innovative separation system with new separators, and one of the fastest opening mechanisms are key characteristics that make the E4.1L the e-chain that can be filled the fastest.

Some of the advantages of the new E4.1L energy chains include ability to easily insert shelves on several levels for interior separation; opening mechanism of the crossbars along the inner and outer radii guaranteeing fast filling with cables and hoses; flexibility to pivot the captive crossbars open to 115 degrees and latch into their final position; rounded edges of the crossbars and separators of the chain ensuring a long service life for hoses and cables; and notches and a positioning scale enabling optimum separation of the energy chain.

igus offers a single source solution for harnessed systems, from planning and design of the energy chain systems through to individual harnessing and on-site installation. readychain from igus is the ideal combination of energy chain and matching cables for moving applications, all from a single source, with services ranging from planning and design of the energy chain systems to individual harnessing with cables and on-site installation.

All moving components were developed, tested and optimised to work with each other in igus' own test laboratory. With these readychains, customers receive a complete and reliable pre-harnessed system direct from the manufacturer, including a guarantee. Users can save on costs as the number of suppliers and orders can be reduced by up to 75 percent, completely avoiding storage and process costs.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website, www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.