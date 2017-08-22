QuickChain.100 for quick configuration of energy chain systems

I would like to enquire about Treotham

QuickChain.100 allows customers to choose the right cable for their moving application

Treotham presents QuickChain.100 from igus, a new online configurator designed for quick configuration and service life calculation of energy chain systems.

QuickChain.100 not only allows customers to choose the right cable for their moving application with the chainflex product finder, but also immediately configure their individual energy chain system using the online e-chain expert.

The online configurator provides reliable data on the durability of the e-chain and the cables, simplifying the selection for customers. QuickChain.100 can be accessed on the igus website. The user-friendly interface allows the customer to choose unharnessed or harnessed cables, enter the application and environmental parameters, and finally select and configure the appropriate energy chain.

Users can choose from more than 1,200 highly flexible chainflex cables as well as over 4,000 'readycable' drive cables. Based on the specified cables and application data, space constraints, dynamics and energy chain environment, the customer can easily choose from a range of 90,000 e-chain parts, which have been tested in-house at igus’ 2,750-square-metre laboratory.

The e-chain expert QuickChain.100 is directly available at www.igus.eu/qc100.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.