QR code integrated into energy chains for easy info access

With a QR code app and camera, all the necessary information about the e-chain can be easily and conveniently accessed

Energy chains from igus are integrated with a QR code to allow machine builders simple online access to complete information about the product. Users can scan the QR code for easy part identification, procurement and assembly instructions.

From a purely mechanical product up to an online calculable and networked machine component, igus continues to digitalise its tribo-products. In addition to online tools and self-monitoring smart plastics, the company now equips its energy chains with a QR code, which is integrated directly into the e-chain. Machine builders can scan the QR code using a smartphone or tablet to learn more about the product online.

To make the process of identifying, configuring, operating and maintaining machine components even easier for the engineer, igus takes advantage of the huge potential offered by digitalisation. In addition to the 33 online tools and smart plastics products, which increase plant safety through sensors and artificial intelligence, the motion plastics specialist now equips its energy chains with QR codes. By connecting the online and offline worlds, igus enables faster information, easier assembly and spare part procurement via the Internet for the machine builder.

The QR code located on the crossbars and side parts of the energy chain is scanned by the engineer using a smartphone or tablet camera. The engineer is then directed to the online portal, where igus provides all the important information about the product including photos and videos that show assembly instructions. Important assembly steps are shown in slow motion for better understanding, helping the user reduce set-up times and simplify initial installation.

The QR code also simplifies the process for ordering spare parts for energy chains. Intuitive illustrations on the website help the engineer understand the structure of the igus part numbers and recognise the different components.

With a QR code app and camera, all the necessary information about the e-chain can be easily and conveniently accessed via a smartphone or tablet. Just try it with the QR code in the image above.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.