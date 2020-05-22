Presenting VisionSystem2D image processing solution

Treotham introduces the new VisionSystem2D from Wenglor, a modular image processing system developed for all vision applications.

Wenglor’s VisionSystem2D consists of up to 16 digital cameras, lenses with various fixed focal lengths, external illumination components and a control unit (IPC) with all common standard interfaces, as well as software for image evaluation.

The components of this modular system can be individually combined and adapted to the respective application. In this way, focal length, focusing, resolution, lighting and type of evaluation can be separately selected. uniVision software is used to configure parameters for image recording, and for subsequent image analysis.

The hardware

Up to 16 digital cameras with integrated image chips from Sony’s Pregius series deliver high-resolution images with 1.6 or 5 MP in colour or monochrome – even in dynamic applications. Thanks to the compact housing (29 x 29.1 x 29 mm), they’re ideal for installation in systems with limited space. Any desired C-mount lenses can be attached to the digital cameras, in order to implement applications in both close-up and distant ranges.

Three different types of illumination can be selected for homogenous, constant lighting within the application. Ring lights, spotlights and backlights are available in different sizes and colours – red and infrared light in flash or continuous mode are offered in addition to white light. Also, all of the image data generated by the system come together in the control unit: all processing is conducted and results are evaluated in the fanless housing (passive cooling). Equipped as desired with either an i3 or an i7 processor, up to 16 devices can be connected. uniVision software, which is preinstalled on the control unit, is used for image evaluation.

Interfaces and visualisation

Regardless if what is required – digital IOs, Gigabit Ethernet over TCP/IP and UDP or the LIMA protocol based on XML – communication can be implemented with the most up-to-date technologies. Being able to individually configure visualisation regardless of the platform is also advantageous for the user. Thanks to the integrated web server, the results can be displayed in the browser of any desired device – no matter which operating system is used. In this way, for example, users can display camera images, scanned codes and the statuses of inputs and outputs at a graphic user interface.

The software is easy to use thanks to free tutorials and templates. It covers a great variety of standard applications with just a few clicks. Thanks to scalable hardware and software, any conceivable settings can be implemented for expert users.

A single software package, three hardware families

uniVision all-in-one software isn’t just compatible with the new VisionSystem2D, but also with the weQube smart camera and weCat3D 2D/3D profile sensors as well. The universal uniVision software can even be taken advantage of by users who want to measure height profiles in addition to running simple and complex image processing applications.

Speak with Treotham today to find out more about how Wenglor sensors can be used for your application.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.