Search
Home > New XTPC multilayer conduit for highly dynamic robotics applications
Related Supplier News
igus energy chains with 36 months' guarantee assurance
igus energy chains with 36 months' ...
igus energy chains made from high-performance polymers are robust, lightweight and long-lasting.
Motion plastics making igus delta robots cost-effective and low maintenance
Motion plastics making igus delta ...
The new delta robot drylin DLE-DR from Treotham reduces maintenance and downtime costs, thanks to lubrication-free tribo-polymers.
High voltage performance and efficiency with new Ilme MIXO modular inserts
High voltage performance and efficiency ...
Treotham has enriched its range of Ilme MIXO modular inserts with the new CX 02 CHF/CHM high voltage 2 poles single module.

New XTPC multilayer conduit for highly dynamic robotics applications

By Treotham 24 September 2020
Supplier News
article image The highly flexible three-layer corrugated conduit has a high resistance to abrasion and wear
logo
1300 65 75 64

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham presents the new PMA XTPC series of multilayer conduits and cables, which are specifically designed for highly dynamic applications in the robotics industry.

The highly flexible three-layer corrugated conduit has a high resistance to abrasion and wear, making it ideal for the robotics and automation industry. It also has a high resistance to continuous bending and torsion, making it especially suitable for narrow bending radii.

The multilayer conduit is made from high-grade, specially modified thermoplastic copolyester elastomer. It offers a long service life and features a wear indication function.

For more information on PMA conduits, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Automation Cables Conduits Robotics