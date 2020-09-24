New XTPC multilayer conduit for highly dynamic robotics applications

Treotham presents the new PMA XTPC series of multilayer conduits and cables, which are specifically designed for highly dynamic applications in the robotics industry.
The highly flexible three-layer corrugated conduit has a high resistance to abrasion and wear, making it ideal for the robotics and automation industry. It also has a high resistance to continuous bending and torsion, making it especially suitable for narrow bending radii.
The multilayer conduit is made from high-grade, specially modified thermoplastic copolyester elastomer. It offers a long service life and features a wear indication function.
For more information on PMA conduits, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.