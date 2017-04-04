New Wenglor series code scanners eliminate software installation

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham has introduced a new series of stationary code scanners that eliminate time-consuming software installation and configuration processes. The new Wenglor series C5KC and C5PC 1D/2D stationary code scanners feature auto-setup, auto-focus and newly developed decoding algorithms to provide outstanding reading performance against almost any background.

The integrated Ethernet port enables the sensors to meet customer requirements in the field of Industry 4.0.

Key features of the new Wenglor series stationary code scanners include scan settings accessible via the Wenglor WebLink user interface for optimised reading of damaged and high-resolution codes; smallest available format for 1D/2D code scanners, ideal for use in extremely compact machines; and reading speed of 60 scans per second allowing use in applications with high throughput rates.

Wenglor series stationary code scanners find application in product identification and traceability, checking for completeness and quality inspection of 1D/2D barcodes and reading of all common 1D/2D codes, as well as scanning of 1D/2D barcodes on all surfaces such as PCBs, metal and pallets. Even laser printed and needle punched data-matrix codes can be read by the new scanner series.

Wenglor series stationary code scanners are ideal for automotive, pharmaceutical and food as well as packaging and electronics industries where numerous track and trace tasks are required daily.

For more information, please visit www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.