New Treotham Automation Catalogue Volume 3

Leading supplier of high quality electrical components, Treotham has launched the latest edition of their comprehensive catalogue. With 414 pages, it covers a huge range of products from reputed brands such as LAPP, igus, PMA, ilme and more.

The extensive catalogue includes flexible cables, chainflex cables, energy chains, connectors, flexible conduits and cable accessories.

The new catalogue now includes Treotham’s entire range of LAPP cables and accessories as well as new and improved products from other suppliers.

For a free copy or more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.