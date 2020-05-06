New space-saving chainflex M control cables from Treotham

With the igus control cables up to 20 per cent thinner, the user can now save installation space in the energy chain

Treotham introduces new chainflex M control cables from igus, designed to save space in the energy chain.

With its advanced igus chainflex M cable series, Treotham now proves that quality and low price are not mutually exclusive. After four years of research, igus introduces the new control cables CF880/CF881 and CF890/CF891 at SPS. An up to 20% thinner cable structure ensures lower bend radii, allowing the user to save installation space, space inside the energy chain and costs. The chainflex M series has a tested service life of five million cycles and comes with a 36-month guarantee.

A good e-chain cable at a small price – this continues to be the promise that drives the chainflex M series of cables, which igus introduced for the first time in 2013. Due to the increasing automation in the industry, faster and faster machines are needed. Accordingly, the development of lighter and smaller cables is required to reduce high accelerated masses. That is why igus is keen on further developing its cost-effective cable series without increasing costs.

The first breakthrough came in 2015: instead of one million guaranteed cycles, the manufacturer promises a service life of over five million cycles, and all at the same price. Just in time for SPS, igus presented its next development success.

"Thanks to a new structural design, we can produce chainflex M control cables that are up to 20 per cent thinner. Our customers benefit from this because the cables have a smaller bend radius and take up less space in the energy chain. The user can save costs in this way," explains Rainer Rössel, head of chainflex cables at igus GmbH.

The new chainflex M cable series is now available as control cables with PVC (CF880/CF881) or PUR outer jacket (CF890/CF891) with or without shield. The cables are very suitable for short travels on simple classic machines such as stone, paper or wood processing, for example.

For more than 25 years, igus has been a specialist in the development of cables intended for use in the energy chain. The company tests its products under realistic conditions in the company's own 3,800-square-metre test laboratory in Cologne. igus has been investing in the further development and long-term testing of its established chainflex M cable series for four years. The laboratory tests have shown that the cables can easily handle five million cycles. The igus guarantee of 36 months is applicable worldwide on all cables, including the optimised chainflex M series.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.