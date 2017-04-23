New software with pattern matching simplifying image processing

Treotham introduces a new software with pattern matching that makes Wenglor’s Smart Camera even simpler and more intelligent. The new weQubeVision software module features edge-based object detection to allow complex image processing applications to be implemented in just three simple steps.

Implementation of complex applications, intuitive product configuration and cost and space-saving design are vital for users of industrial image processing. The weQubeVision software with pattern matching unites all of these aspects in the weQube Smart Camera and assures top quality, stability and high speed.

The new software license is available at no additional cost in the hardware variant with auto-focus or with C mounts threaded connection. It’s also available with a colour or a monochrome image chip, white or infrared light and optionally with Ethernet or Profinet and EtherNet/IP.

Objects can be recognised regardless of their position and rotational orientation within the image (X, Y and 360° tracking). Several identical as well as different objects within the camera’s visual field can be simultaneously recognised thanks to an edge-based algorithm, while superimposed objects and objects in front of complex, non-homogenous backgrounds can also be accurately and reliably detected.

Please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788 for more information.