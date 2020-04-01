I would like to enquire about Treotham

Connectors with stamped contacts are suitable for many industrial applications

Treotham presents a new series of 16A stamped ILME contacts.

Applied to the patented SQUICH connection without tools, these connectors represent the ideal solution for large serial productions where time and costs drive the needs.

Both of the main ILME connector series feature the SQUICH inserts with stamped contacts:

CLASS, with silver-plated contacts performing a minimum of 500 mating cycles

JEI, with tin-plated contacts performing a minimum of 200 mating cycles for maximum savings while guaranteeing reliability.

Maintaining most of the main technical features, the connectors with stamped contacts are suitable for many industrial applications with the advantage of an optimal price/quality ratio.

Each insert is marked with an «S» at the end of the product code to indicate stamped, allowing easy recognition.

