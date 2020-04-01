Search
Home > New series of 16A stamped ILME contacts
Related Supplier News
New enclosures ensuring interference-free operations
New enclosures ensuring interference-free ...
Treotham introduces the new MKAS IVG20 enclosures designed for the compact spring, screw, crimp and data ILME connectors.
Chainflex cables with IPA cleanroom rating for more reliability
Chainflex cables with IPA cleanroom ...
igus has developed the CFBUS.LB.045 and CFBUS.LB.049 in order to provide users with cleanroom-compatible Ethernet cables.
MIXO Gigabit offering sturdy connection for high speed needs
MIXO Gigabit offering sturdy connection ...
The MIXO Gigabit is recommended for use in sectors such as railway, wind, energy and factory automation.

New series of 16A stamped ILME contacts

By Treotham 01 April 2020
Supplier News
article image Connectors with stamped contacts are suitable for many industrial applications
logo
1300 65 75 64

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham presents a new series of 16A stamped ILME contacts.

Applied to the patented SQUICH connection without tools, these connectors represent the ideal solution for large serial productions where time and costs drive the needs.

Both of the main ILME connector series feature the SQUICH inserts with stamped contacts:

  • CLASS, with silver-plated contacts performing a minimum of 500 mating cycles
  • JEI, with tin-plated contacts performing a minimum of 200 mating cycles for maximum savings while guaranteeing reliability.

Maintaining most of the main technical features, the connectors with stamped contacts are suitable for many industrial applications with the advantage of an optimal price/quality ratio.

Each insert is marked with an «S» at the end of the product code to indicate stamped, allowing easy recognition.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Connectors