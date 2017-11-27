New safety switch eliminates risk of getting locked in

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham introduces a new safety switch from Euchner featuring an additional bistable locking function.

In normal operation, the guard locking is controlled via an input signal. When the operating voltage is switched off, the guard locking is maintained in its current position, which keeps the safeguarded door either locked or unlocked regardless of locking principle until power is restored.

Based on the proven principle of the CTP safety switch series, the new CTP‑BI incorporates the bistable guard locking solenoid, which provides an additional measure of protection by preventing an individual from getting accidentally locked inside a guard locked door during service, maintenance or cleaning activities.

The bistable function of the solenoid also prevents the deactivation of guard locking in the event of a power failure. It is not possible to immediately enter the danger area if there are over-travelling machine movements.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.