New Reer Master Unit with enhanced features for the Mosaic system

By Treotham 08 November 2018
Treotham introduces the new M1S Master Unit to the existing range of Reer Mosaic safety controllers.

Mosaic is a unique safety hub that can manage all the safety functions of a machine or plant. The modular controller is configurable, scalable and expandable with minimal wiring.

Thanks to the enhanced micro-controller, the new Mosaic M1S offers improved features compared to the well proven M1, including 4 single OSSD safety outputs (or 2 pairs), up to 128 logic operators, 4 inputs for Start/Restart interlock and EDM, 4 test outputs and 4 status outputs.

Also available is the new MI8O4 expansion module featuring 8 additional inputs and 4 additional outputs.

The new Reer M1S Master Unit, as well as the I/O expansion module MI8O4 are TUV and UL certified.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

