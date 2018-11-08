New Reer Master Unit with enhanced features for the Mosaic system

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham introduces the new M1S Master Unit to the existing range of Reer Mosaic safety controllers.

Mosaic is a unique safety hub that can manage all the safety functions of a machine or plant. The modular controller is configurable, scalable and expandable with minimal wiring.

Thanks to the enhanced micro-controller, the new Mosaic M1S offers improved features compared to the well proven M1, including 4 single OSSD safety outputs (or 2 pairs), up to 128 logic operators, 4 inputs for Start/Restart interlock and EDM, 4 test outputs and 4 status outputs.

Also available is the new MI8O4 expansion module featuring 8 additional inputs and 4 additional outputs.

The new Reer M1S Master Unit, as well as the I/O expansion module MI8O4 are TUV and UL certified.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.