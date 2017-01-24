New push-out grommets from Treotham offering the perfect seal

Treotham announces a new range of grommets from Tapper Sealing Technology (TST) designed to maximise flexibility and ease of use during installation.

Basic grommets used by OEM manufacturers are both time consuming and difficult to install cables into, making it hard for the user to achieve the required sealing classification. Though cable anchorage is unnecessary, cable glands are sometimes used, adding extra costs by having threaded holes or lock-nuts and relying on the installer to use the correct torque when installing the cable.

TST’s cable and pipe entry systems have always been designed utilising advanced and innovative production techniques, with the end user in mind. Typical grommet issues can be avoided with TST’s push-out grommets assuring a proper seal without the use of tools or plugs.

Key advantages of TST’s push-out grommets include easy installation; IP67 certification for water and dust proof installations; and ability to adapt to the curvature of the installation surface – the grommets are pushed in from one side only, with no need to reach the other side.

