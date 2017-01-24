Search
Home > New push-out grommets from Treotham offering the perfect seal
Related Supplier News
New grommets with multi-cable openings from Treotham
New grommets with multi-cable openings ...
Treotham announces a range of grommets from TST in an innovative multi-cable version that allows up to three cables to be installed in the same opening.

New push-out grommets from Treotham offering the perfect seal

By Treotham 24 January 2017
Supplier News
article image TST’s push-out grommets
logo
02 99071788

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham announces a new range of grommets from Tapper Sealing Technology (TST) designed to maximise flexibility and ease of use during installation.

Basic grommets used by OEM manufacturers are both time consuming and difficult to install cables into, making it hard for the user to achieve the required sealing classification. Though cable anchorage is unnecessary, cable glands are sometimes used, adding extra costs by having threaded holes or lock-nuts and relying on the installer to use the correct torque when installing the cable.

TST’s cable and pipe entry systems have always been designed utilising advanced and innovative production techniques, with the end user in mind. Typical grommet issues can be avoided with TST’s push-out grommets assuring a proper seal without the use of tools or plugs.

Key advantages of TST’s push-out grommets include easy installation; IP67 certification for water and dust proof installations; and ability to adapt to the curvature of the installation surface – the grommets are pushed in from one side only, with no need to reach the other side.

Please visit the Treotham Automation website at www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Grommets Oem