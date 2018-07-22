Search
Home > New preassembled delta robot for gripping automation
Related Supplier News
New low-cost igus robot joint from Treotham
New low-cost igus robot joint from ...
Treotham introduces a new range of low-cost igus robot joints designed for service robotics.
Design wear resistant double gears with igus online configurator
Design wear resistant double gears ...
The online gear configurator from igus is enabling designers to quickly manufacture wear-resistant double gears without tools using 3D printing technology.
New igus e-chain cables for the 7th axis on Fanuc robots
New igus e-chain cables for the ...
igus has added two new PUR hybrid cables, CFSPECIAL.792.015 and CFSPECIAL.792.016 to their range of e-chain cables for robots.

New preassembled delta robot for gripping automation

By Treotham 22 July 2018
Supplier News
article image The new delta robot can be delivered as a preassembled construction kit, or as a ready-to-install system in a transport frame.
logo
1300 65 75 64

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham launches the new delta robot by igus designed for easy, quick and cost-effective gripping applications in assembly tasks.

Comprising of maintenance-free toothed belt axes, lubrication-free links, encoders and stepper motors, igus’ new automation solution for assembly tasks can be sourced directly from stock as a preassembled construction system or delivered ready to install, ready to be used immediately.

igus develops their low-cost automation products to automate simple tasks quickly, easily and cost-effectively. In addition to their room gantries, the plastics specialist has now developed the delta robot based on three maintenance-free drylin ZLW toothed belt axes, lubrication-free igubal coupling bars and matching adapter plates.

Key features of the new igus delta robots include NEMA stepper motors and encoders ensuring quick handling of up to 1 kilogram with a precision of ± 0.5 millimetres; installation space of up to 420 millimetres in diameter with ability to carry up to five kilograms at low speeds; lightweight construction with aluminium and plastic making it extremely cost-effective; and high speeds with a pick rate of at least 60 per minute.

Depending on the customer's requirements, the new delta robot can be delivered as a preassembled construction kit with assembly instructions, or as a ready-to-install system in a transport frame. The customer has the flexible option to use their own software and control system, or igus’ intuitive and easy-to-use dryve D1 control system. The delta robot is ideal for simple assembly functions, pick and place tasks, as well as applications in inspection technology.

Additionally, Treotham also offers low-cost robotics systems with the igus robolink product range. This range offers the user the opportunity to individually assemble robot arms with up to 5 axes from a modular system consisting of different joints with a wide variety of plastic gears, motors and interface connectors.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Automation Gears Robotics Robots Inspection Systems Grippers Motors And Drives