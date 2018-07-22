New preassembled delta robot for gripping automation

The new delta robot can be delivered as a preassembled construction kit, or as a ready-to-install system in a transport frame.

Treotham launches the new delta robot by igus designed for easy, quick and cost-effective gripping applications in assembly tasks.

Comprising of maintenance-free toothed belt axes, lubrication-free links, encoders and stepper motors, igus’ new automation solution for assembly tasks can be sourced directly from stock as a preassembled construction system or delivered ready to install, ready to be used immediately.

igus develops their low-cost automation products to automate simple tasks quickly, easily and cost-effectively. In addition to their room gantries, the plastics specialist has now developed the delta robot based on three maintenance-free drylin ZLW toothed belt axes, lubrication-free igubal coupling bars and matching adapter plates.

Key features of the new igus delta robots include NEMA stepper motors and encoders ensuring quick handling of up to 1 kilogram with a precision of ± 0.5 millimetres; installation space of up to 420 millimetres in diameter with ability to carry up to five kilograms at low speeds; lightweight construction with aluminium and plastic making it extremely cost-effective; and high speeds with a pick rate of at least 60 per minute.

Depending on the customer's requirements, the new delta robot can be delivered as a preassembled construction kit with assembly instructions, or as a ready-to-install system in a transport frame. The customer has the flexible option to use their own software and control system, or igus’ intuitive and easy-to-use dryve D1 control system. The delta robot is ideal for simple assembly functions, pick and place tasks, as well as applications in inspection technology.

Additionally, Treotham also offers low-cost robotics systems with the igus robolink product range. This range offers the user the opportunity to individually assemble robot arms with up to 5 axes from a modular system consisting of different joints with a wide variety of plastic gears, motors and interface connectors.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.