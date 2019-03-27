Search
New powerful and compact ILME MIXO 100A modular inserts from Treotham

By Treotham 27 March 2019
Treotham introduces the new ILME MIXO 100A modular inserts in a single module version, offering a high power solution in a compact space and granting more flexible modular combinations.

Specifically developed for the rail, wind energy and robotics industries, its rating (100A 830V 8kV 3) allows the use of a single power line and a 3-phase application in a ‘57.27’ size.

The insert features a smart contact protection system, employing ILME patented contact holders and stopper keys, easy to assemble and disassemble with a flat screwdriver.

In addition to the silver plated crimp contacts and manual crimping tools, a cable earthing adapter (CGT 16) for wire cross section 16 mm2 is also available in the range.

For more information on modular connectors, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

