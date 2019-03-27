New powerful and compact ILME MIXO 100A modular inserts from Treotham

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham introduces the new ILME MIXO 100A modular inserts in a single module version, offering a high power solution in a compact space and granting more flexible modular combinations.

Specifically developed for the rail, wind energy and robotics industries, its rating (100A 830V 8kV 3) allows the use of a single power line and a 3-phase application in a ‘57.27’ size.

The insert features a smart contact protection system, employing ILME patented contact holders and stopper keys, easy to assemble and disassemble with a flat screwdriver.

In addition to the silver plated crimp contacts and manual crimping tools, a cable earthing adapter (CGT 16) for wire cross section 16 mm2 is also available in the range.

