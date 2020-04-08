Search
Home > New PMA cable protection solutions for railway safety
Related Supplier News
Wear resistant igus linear bearings for vibration dampening boat seats
Wear resistant igus linear bearings ...
Treotham presents wear-resistant linear bearing technology from igus that can be integrated into the seats of high speed boats to reduce vibrations.
New mounting clamps for e-chains on cobots
New mounting clamps for e-chains ...
Treotham introduces a new range of plastic mounting clamps from igus for triflex R energy chains to ensure safe interaction between humans and robots.
New conduits protecting cables in the food and beverage industry
New conduits protecting cables in ...
PMA conduits from Treotham are designed to protect vital cables against mechanical and other environmental factors in the food and beverage industry.

New PMA cable protection solutions for railway safety

By Treotham 08 April 2020
Supplier News
article image The JXPCSF over extruded conduit and the XVCSF multilayer conduit
logo
1300 65 75 64

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham presents new PMA cable protection solutions designed to improve performance and safety in the rail industry. PMA products have proven their dependability in railway construction projects around the world.

Treotham offers two new PMA conduits for the rail industry: The JXPCSF over extruded conduit and the XVCSF multilayer conduit.

The new JXPCSF over extruded conduit with orange inner layer is suitable for dynamic or static external applications, on rail vehicles, on the roof, in between carriages and on bogies. The flexible, heavy duty conduit is made from two layers of high-grade, specially formulated polyamide 12. The self-extinguishing material is easy to clean and resistant to chemicals and cleaning agents. It has excellent UV resistance and can be used in temperatures from -50°C to +95°C continuous or +150°C short term.

The new XVCSF multilayer conduit with blue inner layer is suitable for use in static external rail applications on the undercarriage and bogies among others. The UV-resistant inner and outer layers are made from specially formulated polyamide 6. The flexible conduit is self-extinguishing and free from halogens and cadmium. It features high compression and impact strengths at low temperature and low humidity, and can be used in temperatures from -50°C to +105°C continuous or +160°C short term.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Safety Conduits Railway Products Railways