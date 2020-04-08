New PMA cable protection solutions for railway safety

Treotham presents new PMA cable protection solutions designed to improve performance and safety in the rail industry. PMA products have proven their dependability in railway construction projects around the world.

Treotham offers two new PMA conduits for the rail industry: The JXPCSF over extruded conduit and the XVCSF multilayer conduit.

The new JXPCSF over extruded conduit with orange inner layer is suitable for dynamic or static external applications, on rail vehicles, on the roof, in between carriages and on bogies. The flexible, heavy duty conduit is made from two layers of high-grade, specially formulated polyamide 12. The self-extinguishing material is easy to clean and resistant to chemicals and cleaning agents. It has excellent UV resistance and can be used in temperatures from -50°C to +95°C continuous or +150°C short term.

The new XVCSF multilayer conduit with blue inner layer is suitable for use in static external rail applications on the undercarriage and bogies among others. The UV-resistant inner and outer layers are made from specially formulated polyamide 6. The flexible conduit is self-extinguishing and free from halogens and cadmium. It features high compression and impact strengths at low temperature and low humidity, and can be used in temperatures from -50°C to +105°C continuous or +160°C short term.

