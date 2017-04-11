New multilayer tech improving safety and performance in the rail industry

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham introduces a new multilayer conduit solution designed to improve safety and performance in the railway industry.

The innovative PMA multilayer conduits feature an inner and outer layer, providing protection for cables on inter-carriage jumper connections, bogies, and roof and undercarriage installations in railway vehicles. The multilayer technology contains two specially modified polyamides with different material characteristics for optimal performance in various rail applications.

PMA offers different multilayer solutions to meet the varying requirements of customer applications in the rail industry. For instance, the XPCSF conduit contains an orange inner layer for highly dynamic applications in railway vehicles while the XPCS has a green inner layer for external applications.

The XPCSF and XPCS conduits offer a comprehensive and sustainable end-to-end cable protection solution for the rail industry when used with PMA's range of fittings and accessories.

These conduits deliver improved fire safety with EN 45545-2 HL3 classifications, and have excellent ageing characteristics.

Please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788 for more information.