New modular support system for conduits and cables

Treotham presents a new generation modular support system for conduits and cables, designed to deliver ease of installation, flexibility, lightness, durability and compactness in rolling stock applications.

BGPM by PMA is a lightweight, compact solution with high impact resistance. Thanks to the new design, external dimensions are reduced to the very minimum and internal spacing between adjoining conduits is very small. The system is specifically designed for use in railway vehicle construction and other applications where fixing of parallel running conduits and cables is required.

Thanks to the modular system, up to 30% of installation time can be saved. Each element can hold different combinations of both conduits and cables in various sizes. Multiple conduits and cable in various sizes can be clamped in one element, which is then secured with only two screws.

The new modular support system offers total flexibility in terms of installation, complying with all kinds of installation requirements. Each element can host different combinations of both conduits and cables in different sizes so that cable routing is made easy regardless of its complexity. Furthermore, the fixation of the modular support system can be done with different techniques – on a C-rail, pre-assembled, stacked or upside-down.

The single rib fixation provides a high axial retention force and compatibility with both coarse and fine profile conduits. Conduits can rotate in the fixation, preventing torsion stresses to conduits in moving systems.

The BGPM is compatible with all PMAFLEX, PMAFLEX Pro and PMA Smart Line conduits from Treotham.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.