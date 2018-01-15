Search
New M23 panel connectors are robust and easy to mount

By Treotham 15 January 2018
Supplier News
article image M23 panel connector
Treotham presents a new range of right-angled connectors featuring a robust design, and offering easy mounting as well as compatibility with the Speedtec locking system.

Designed for use in industrial environments, the new M23 panel connectors from Hummel AG feature easily accessible locking and fastening screws; clearly visible marking facilitating easy plugging even in cramped working conditions; and unchanged contacts, pins and sockets allowing seamless fitting into the modular Hummel connector system.

All casing designs in a product family can be combined with numerous contact inserts. The pin and socket inserts are also interchangeable in any casing shape while familiar crimping tools can also be used with the new connector.

Available as a signal, power and hybrid connector, each with different locking systems, the new M23 is offered in a screw cap version, a TWILOCK quick-release connector version and a third version that’s compatible with the Speedtec locking system.

The compact design of the M23 reflects current trends in miniaturisation including infinitely variable rotatability at an angle of up to 300 degrees. The panel connector is equipped with a flange mounting in two sizes. Key features also include an operating temperature range of -40°C to +125°C; and compliance with sealing classes IP67 and IP69K in a locked state.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Connectors Panel Connectors Power Connectors