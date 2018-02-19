New lubrication-free lead screw nuts from Treotham

Treotham presents a new range of lead screw nuts from igus made from the special iglidur E7 material for precise adjustment.

High helix and trapezoidal lead screws are used in various applications from camera lens to train doors, and anything that requires precise adjustment. The lead screw units traditionally consist of two components: the lead screw and the associated nut. At high speeds, lead screw nuts made of standard plastics or metallic alternatives often reach their limits, resulting in vibrations and noise.

igus’ expanded range of lead screw nuts made from iglidur E7 is characterised by its smooth and low-vibration operation with low loads and high speed. With matching materials and geometries, the new lead screw nuts and the patented igus dryspin high helix thread technology provide optimum linear drive.

The lead screw nuts are specifically designed for high-speed applications with low loads and small installation space such as in fully automatic coffee machines, 3D printers or even laboratory technology.

The new iglidur E7 lead screw nut is made of a softer, high-performance polymer that permanently incorporates solid lubricants, eliminating the need for external lubricants such as oils and grease. The new material reduces noise and also acts as a vibration-dampening device with long service life proven by the igus test laboratory. The in-house wear comparison test between iglidur E7 and the igus standard material for lead screw nuts showed that the iglidur E7 lead screw nut at 135 revolutions per minute and a load of 100 Newton has four times higher wear resistance on a high helix lead screw and 19 times better wear resistance on a trapezoidal lead screw.

Additionally, igus has introduced 'dryspin', an optimised and patented high helix lead screw range matched to igus’ lead screw nuts. Key features include flat flank angle, asymmetric geometry and rounded tooth flanks, which ensure higher efficiency and quiet low friction operation.

The handy online tool lead screw module expert from igus allows the user to assemble the appropriate linear drive including nut with just a few clicks.

Please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.