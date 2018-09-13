New lightweight igus xiros guide rollers from Treotham

Machine builders working in the food and packaging industry are increasingly turning to clean and hygienic plastic solutions. Treotham presents complete solutions from igus for film and label guide rollers, consisting of various tube materials and polymer ball bearings with flange. The lightweight systems are now available with a fully-enclosed side. In addition, installation of the new rollers is much easier than before and does not require tools.

Treotham offers maintenance-free and lubrication-free xiros polymer ball bearings by igus. When used in the food and packaging industry, there is no risk of contamination due to leaking lubricants. New in the xiros product range is a readymade system consisting of aluminium, PVC or carbon tube and two flange ball bearings made of xirodur materials with stainless steel balls. The PVC version only uses materials approved by the food industry. The extremely light guide rollers are available in various diameters and lengths with millimeter accuracy. If a more ergonomic roller is required, Treotham can now offer machine builders new guide rollers with one side completely closed. Compared to commonly used stainless steel tubes, the aluminium tube weighs significantly less, which in turn has a positive effect on roller inertia.

The dry operating xiros polymer ball bearings have less friction than lubricated metal ball bearings because the balls do not have to overcome the resistance of the lubricant, helping them operate much more smoothly.

With the help of the xiros service life calculator, the machine builder can conveniently determine the predicted service life of the polymer ball bearing online in just a few steps.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.