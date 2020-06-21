New lightweight braided hose for cable bundling and protection

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham presents a new lightweight braided hose designed for bundling and protecting cables and wires in applications that demand lightweight structure, low volume and flexibility.

The high expansion ratio of the new PMA B.PX braids allows a broad range of applications to be covered by a small range of article numbers.

The B.PX braids conform to UL94 V0 and are classified HL3 according to EN 45545-2 fulfilling the highest fire safety requirements. This permits them to be used in all train design and operating categories defined within EN 45545-1, as well as industry and the construction of vehicles.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.