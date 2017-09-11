New industrial plastic profiles available for wear-resistant sliding

Motion plastics specialist igus has expanded their range of bar stocks to enable even more efficient and economical production. Users can now order industrial profiles designed to individual specifications made from the proven iglidur materials. This will help them save costs for machining and material when extruding the final form.

In plastics processing, the production of components by injection moulding, especially for plain bearings, is not calculated by quantity. For this reason, igus has been offering its iglidur materials as bar stock for mechanical finishing for several years. Customers can now benefit from even more freedom in design with the lowest possible costs by obtaining extruded profiles made of iglidur materials.

A wide variety of profile geometries can be implemented using iglidur materials according to customer requirements. Customers receive their plastic solutions directly in the desired form, minimising the need for processing, thereby saving time and money. Profile geometry examples include U-shaped, square, half-shells or tubes. These are used as sliding rails, guide rails or wear profiles in a wide variety of industries from machine and plant engineering, to food and beverage, and even the textile industry.

All iglidur bar stocks - round bars, plate materials or profiles - are made of iglidur plastics for movement, which are optimised for friction and wear, and extensively tested in the igus laboratory. The bar stocks are maintenance-free since they do not have to be lubricated.

