New ILME CX series inserts combining power and signal

Treotham presents the ILME CX series of combined inserts enriched with the new CX 9/42, an all-in-one solution combining power and signal connections.

CX 9/42 inserts set a new standard in the design of rectangular connectors with a combination of 9 power and 42 auxiliary signal contacts.

Especially designed for robotics applications in the automotive environment, CX 9/42 inserts deliver a space-saving solution that matches the need to reduce maintenance time and parts costs.

Suitable for removable contacts CX series up to size 6.0 (6mm²/ AWG 10) and CD series up to size 2.5 (2.5mm²/ AWG 14), the 40 A power contacts are placed in the central part of the insert covering the wiring of up to three main 3-phase motors, while on the sides of the connector, the 10 A auxiliary contacts can accommodate additional mid-power motors, control and signal connection demands.

