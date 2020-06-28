New igus SLS material for wear-resistant parts with ESD properties

With the SLS method, the new black high-performance polymer can be processed in a very short time.

For safe and reliable production in the electronics and semiconductor industry, components with electrostatically conductive properties are required. This is because even a small electric shock can destroy expensive production lines.

igus has now developed a new stable material for the SLS method so that users can make their wearing parts with ESD properties flexibly and cost-effectively. The lubrication-free special parts made of iglidur I8-ESD can be ordered from Treotham .

Wear-resistant parts in the electronics and semiconductor industry are not only required to have a long service life but must also be electrostatically conductive, because a surge of electrostatic charge that is not dissipated by an insulating material can easily destroy the product. For the fast additive manufacture of electrostatically conductive special parts, igus has now developed a new iglidur tribo-polymer.

iglidur I8-ESD is the third igus material that Treotham offers for the SLS method. The advantages of this method are evident: the user has a great deal of design freedom and can make the component without any tool costs. Moreover, no plastic waste is produced as the excess powder can be used several times and printed parts can be recycled. The parts made of the new SLS powder - like all igus materials - need no additional lubrication and are very structurally stable.

"With iglidur I8-ESD, we now include a tribo-polymer in our product range that has a resistance of 3x107 Ω x cm. In addition, the material is inherently black. As a result, subsequent colouring is not necessary, whereby costs are lowered and the delivery time is improved," explains Tom Krause, head of business unit - additive manufacturing at igus GmbH.

"The user receives a very durable component that comes with all the desirable ESD properties."

iglidur I8-ESD convinces with high wear resistance

The igus tribo-polymers undergo numerous tests in igus’ 3,800-square-metre test laboratory. Here a pivoting test confirmed that the abrasion resistance of a sintered iglidur I8-ESD wear-resistant part was twice that of a PA12 sintered component. iglidur I8-ESD was also convincing in a linear wear test.

Treotham currently offers iglidur I8-ESD as SLS powder for processing in the customer's own facility or for manufacture of a component in the igus 3D printing service.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.