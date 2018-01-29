New igus robolink robot arm in a low cost compact design

Treotham announces the release of a new compact robot arm from igus, designed for cost-effective automation of simple tasks.

Launched at the 2017 SPS IPC Drives show, the compact version of the igus robolink has the control system located at the base of the gripper arm, eliminating the need for an additional switch cabinet or a permanent connection to a PC.

Presented as a complete 4- or 5-axis robot in which a control unit from Commonplace Robotics GmbH (CPR) is integrated at the base of the robot arm, the robolink is moved via four or five motor controllers, saving space and making the robot arm even more flexible during transport or for a quick adaptation of the automation process.

The modular CPR control system supplements robolink with service-friendly electronics and intuitive control software that can be used to display and program the robot's movement sequences. Additionally, components such as image processing systems can be integrated via plugins. Only a Windows-capable computer is required for commissioning since the software is provided on a CD. Following installation, the standalone solution uses a touch display for operation instead of the obligatory PC connection. The control system can also communicate with other controllers via inputs and outputs.

The igus robolink system enables cost-effective automation of simple processes such as pick & place applications in order picking, feeding, quality assurance, assembly tasks and image processing. The modular design allows robolink to be easily adapted to a wide variety of applications. In addition to a preassembled articulated arm made of joints with a wide range of gears, motors and connector modules, users can also put together individual systems. Compatible grippers and lifting vacuums are also available from Schunk and MM Engineering among others. The robolink Designer supports configuration on the Internet.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.