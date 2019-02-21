New igus plate strips with greater abrasion and wear resistance

The new plate strips made of igus high-performance plastics now offer the user even more freedom in the geometric design of its wear-resistant special part.

Treotham has introduced a new range of abrasion-resistant iglidur sliding plates made of high-performance plastics, providing the designer with even more geometric design freedom.

Wear-resistant parts can be ordered quickly, and easily and individually manufactured with increased service life. Treotham offers this service, among other things, with its igus bar stock product range. To provide users with even more tribologically optimised special solutions, Treotham now offers five high-performance plastics resistant to wear and abrasion as bar stock plate strips in its product range.

High-performance igus plastics from Treotham are in demand wherever freedom from lubricant, corrosion and maintenance is required – be it in the glass industry, food technology or special mechanical engineering. Treotham already has more than 50 high-performance igus polymers as plain bearings in its product range for a wide variety of applications. The specialist also offers 27 of its materials as bar stock.

Customers can use the high-performance polymers to mill custom solutions and small batches themselves or order them from Treotham. In order to give users even more design freedom in terms of geometry when designing their wear-resistant special solution, Treotham now offers five of its materials as highly abrasion-resistant plate strips.

These include the classic iglidur W300, the cost-effective J4, the FDA-compliant iglidur A500, the high-temperature endurance runner C500 and iglidur J350 – the specialist for temperatures up to 180 degrees Celsius. All sliding plates are offered by Treotham with a 15 millimetre thickness and 160 millimetre width.

Lubrication-free high-performance plastics for sliding solutions

The new plate strips are used, for example, as sliding surfaces made of the high-performance plastic iglidur W300 in abrasive environments in the glass industry. Here, the material impresses with its wear resistance and freedom from maintenance. Special solutions made from the iglidur A500 plate material are available in the form of slide rails in the food, packaging and semiconductor industries. Here, the chemical-resistant material, in addition to its FDA approval, boasts a high temperature resistance.

In contrast, iglidur C500 is especially suitable for applications where aggressive media and extreme temperatures of between -100 and +250 degrees Celsius prevail. For example, design engineers in the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals and chemicals can choose a chemical-resistant solution.

The sliding plates are manufactured by igus in Cologne in a newly built production facility. Due to the in-house development and production, additional iglidur materials will be made available in future as plate strips in different thicknesses and lengths up to two metres.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.