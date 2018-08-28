New igus material for bearings with enhanced UV resistance

Treotham introduces a new range of bearings made from a high performance plastic material for use in special applications. Plain bearings are not only used as simple press-fit bearings but also increasingly in special forms; in some instances such as in the solar industry, they are exposed to UV radiation for long periods of time.

For such special applications, Treotham offers the long-lasting high-performance plastic iglidur J from igus. The iglidur J UV range provides very good UV resistance and benefits from the low coefficients of friction and wear as well as from moisture resistance.

Outdoor equipment such as solar power systems are expected to perform specific functions for years, often under extreme environmental conditions. This calls for machine components that offer a long service life and prolonged holding times. Furthermore, plain bearings that fulfil their service, for example, in solar tower power plants, parabolic trough power plants or mounting the rotary axis for panel adjustments, should have the lowest possible costs.

To meet the requirements of these applications, igus has further developed its wear-resistant and durable standard material iglidur J into the high-performance plastic iglidur J UV.

Key features include new UV-stabilised material especially suitable for continuous exposure to direct sunlight; lubrication-free and maintenance-free qualities; insensitivity to dust and dirt; enhanced long-term mechanical properties providing the customer with the ideal material for extremely smooth-running, long-lasting solar systems; corrosion-free properties and good resistance to media, moisture and other environmental influences; and tribological properties such as friction and wear comparable to standard material iglidur J.

The iglidur J UV material’s low coefficients of friction in dry operation and the extremely low stick-slip tendency are very important for very low speeds, common in tracking systems in the solar industry. High speeds of over 1 metre per second are also possible. In both cases, the static friction is very low, whereby the stick-slip tendency is avoided.

Initially, the material will be available with and without flange up to a shaft diameter of 20 millimetres. Bearings made of iglidur J UV are available from Treotham upon request in all previous standard dimensions of iglidur J as well as in individually designed special geometries.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.