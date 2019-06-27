New igus lightweight energy chains for unsupported lengths and long travels

Treotham introduces a new generation of lightweight energy chains by igus, designed for unsupported lengths and long travels.

The new igus E4Q e-chains feature chain links with a smooth, contoured design and a completely new crossbar concept with locking straps for weight reduction. These ensure that the new energy chains can be opened and closed in seconds without tools. Specifically developed for the special requirements of unsupported lengths and long travels, the energy chain was first presented by igus as a prototype at the Hannover Messe 2019.

High unsupported lengths and long travels with large fill weight create extreme stress on energy chains. The igus developers have designed the E4Q e-chain for such application scenarios. Based on the robust energy chain standard E4.1 from igus, the new series brings along a long service life and a high degree of modularity. In order to optimise material and, therefore, the weight of the energy chain, shapes inspired by nature are used. The smooth, contoured design can be found on the outside of the chain links as well as on the stop-dogs. Despite material recesses, the new development has high strength and stability comparable to the E4.1 series.

Quick tool-free installation with new crossbars

The crossbars in the E4Q can be opened and closed completely without tools. On the top of the crossbar, there are two hollows for the fingers, by which the locking hooks can be easily pulled up. Unlocked on both sides, the crossbar can be removed with little effort. This allows the easy opening and closing of the chain even in a guide trough and accelerates the filling of the e-chain by up to 40 percent. The new crossbar has significantly higher pull-out forces than its counterparts in the locked state thanks to its innovative design.

Additional noise dampening optional

The special design of the e-chain results in very quiet movement. However, if the user desires additional noise reduction, igus has integrated an optional system in the inner horizontal stop-dog for the E4Q. These are two connected balls that dampen the impact during the radius and extension stop. The balls are made of a new noise-optimised and soft material that further reduces the sound level without restricting the stability of the stop-dogs.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.