New igus high performance polymer iglidur J3B

With a new black design and the best coefficient of wear that can be calculated online, the iglidur J3B is attractive on the bike.

High dirt resistance, low coefficient of friction and toughness to combat edge and impact loads – these are features that are in demand in many industries. To satisfy this demand, igus launched the high-performance polymer iglidur J3 for its plain bearing range in 2015. The tribo-polymer displays its advantages especially in pivoting and rotary movements.

igus has now further developed the ‘endurance runner’ into the iglidur J3B (B for black). The new black high-performance polymer adapts to the design of furniture or even sports and leisure equipment.

“Particularly the customers who use our flanged bearings wanted to use iglidur J3, but the slightly yellowish material often did not fit into the design of the application. Now we can deliver a long-lasting solution with proven properties,” explains Stefan Loockmann-Rittich, head of iglidur plain bearing technology business unit at igus GmbH.

The iglidur J3B increases service life, especially for applications with low and medium loads, making it ideal for the bicycle industry, for example, in pedals, brake levers or suspensions. The iglidur J3 is also used in the mountain bike pedals from Crank brothers. For years, the American company has been promoting the premium components and is relying on the lubrication-free and dirt-resistant plain bearings made of high-performance polymers.

Online expert for plain bearings helps in the selection

Users of the motion plastics specialist igus can choose from 57 different materials – from the visually appealing endurance runner iglidur J3B to the high-temperature specialist iglidur X. The iglidur online expert system helps users determine the appropriate tribo-polymer in their search for the right plain bearing. The online configurator is very easy to use with the user entering the parameters of the application for design, load, movement and counter partner. The expected service life of all suitable iglidur materials is displayed and the material with the best price-performance ratio for the application can be selected.

All plain bearings are available directly from Treotham with no minimum order quantity.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.