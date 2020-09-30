New igus filament for quick 3D printing of parts in food industry

With iglidur A350-PF, Treotham now offers its proven plain igus bearing material also as an FDA-compliant and EU-compliant filament

igus has developed its temperature-resistant, long-lasting and proven material iglidur A350 as a 3D printing tribo-filament, allowing wear-resistant parts to be quickly printed for food contact applications. The new 3D printing material ensures lubrication-free, FDA-compliant and temperature-resistant special parts for the food and packaging industries.

The packaging and food industry environments demand the use of special hygienic solutions, which is why many users are already using the FDA-compliant iglidur plain bearings and bar stock made of high-performance polymers from Treotham .

In times of competitive pressure and short-term deliverability, machines in the packaging and food industry must function faster and more flexibly for different formats. Accordingly, the requirements for functional components in special dimensions and small quantities are high.

"As the machines in the packaging and food industry are becoming more and more customised, solutions for plain bearings and wear-resistant parts in special shapes are required," explains Niklas Eutebach, Additive Manufacturing Development Engineer at igus GmbH.

"In order to give the user even more design freedom in the construction of their system, we have now developed iglidur A350 as a tribo-filament."

The lubrication-free and maintenance-free material is specifically designed for use in food and packaging technology and has been proven in countless applications, because iglidur A350 is already available as a plain bearing in standard dimensions and as bar stock directly from stock. The high-performance polymer is very impressive with its high long-term temperature resistance up to 180 degrees Celsius, and can also be easily cleaned with chemicals.

Approved for the food sector

The iglidur A350 material complies with EU Regulation 10/2011 and the FDA, and is therefore officially approved for contact with food. At the same time, it also meets the fire protection requirements of the United States Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for aircraft interiors. Due to its blue colour, iglidur A350 is easier to detect and increases safety in production. The durability of the material is particularly evident in pivoting and rotary applications and with high and medium loads on stainless steel shafts.

The new igus A350-PF filament is available for self-printing on a high-temperature 3D printer, as well as in the igus 3D printing service.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.