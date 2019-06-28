New igus e-spool for energy supply in all directions

With the new e-spool, igus has developed a new standard to enable users to access the energy chain system even for longer lengths. Available from Treotham , the igus e-spool, which is a slip-ring-free cable drum, offers energy supply for different application scenarios. The compact, spring-driven system can safely guide energy, media or fibre optic data cables. Thanks to an optimised design, the e-spool can now extend cables and hoses up to 21 metres without the need of a motor.

In stage technology, on oil platforms or in process cranes, the rollable e-spool is used wherever cables have to be moved safely and in the tightest of spaces. The compact igus energy chain system from Treotham is an alternative to the classic cable drum, but with two major differences: the e-spool is the only solution that can carry not only energy, but also all media such as data, compressed air and liquids as it connects two different energy supply systems in one. A standard e-chain, which is guided by a guide roller, always ensures the correct length and tension of the e-chain system with an integrated retaining spring. An igus twisterband is responsible for rotational movements and makes movements in every direction possible.

Additionally, the e-spool does not need an expensive slip ring. This means that the most diverse cables can be continuously connected in a confined space in a system, and also be replaced or added at any time. To help users fall back on the practical energy chain solution for longer travels, igus has developed a new e-spool standard for 21 metres.

Optimised structure for more filling and carrying capacity

The new e-spool has evolved from customer requirements and experience of recent years and covers the gap between the spring-driven standard e-spool for up to 14 metres’ extension length and the motorised e-spool for large projects, for example, in the offshore sector or in opera houses. The new energy chain system was equipped with a larger twisterband for a higher filling. To compensate for the payload and extension length, the new structure of the e-spool provides more bracing, a more stable all-enclosing body and a reinforced floor plate as a retraction safeguard. In order to withstand higher forces, the developers also opted for an optimised mechanism for adjusting the spring force. The new e-spool standard is available either as a spring-driven version with 2 HD springs or as a motor-driven version with a built-in stationary motor.

