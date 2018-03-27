New igus e-chain cables for the 7th axis on Fanuc robots

Industrial robots used in large production plants are often required to move in a straight line on a seventh axis to increase efficiency. To facilitate this, safe energy supply should be ensured along the axis from the switch cabinet to the robot.

igus has added two new PUR hybrid cables, CFSPECIAL.792.015 and CFSPECIAL.792.016 to their range of e-chain cables for robots. The new chainflex cables available from Treotham are highly flexible and designed for use on Fanuc robots.

Treotham offers a large number of igus motion plastics products, including multi-axis energy supply systems and the latest cables for the seventh axis on ABB and KUKA robots, specifically for demanding robotic applications. The unique igus bundled design for these cables on long energy chain travels, successfully prevents corkscrewing and other failures in production lines.

The two new PUR hybrid cables for Fanuc robots introduced by Treotham have been specially designed, developed and tested for highly dynamic applications in production plants with long travels. On long distances along the seventh linear axis, it is especially important for the cables to avoid failures due to corkscrewing. The new PUR hybrid cables CFSPECIAL.792.015 and CFSPECIAL.792.016 meet the electrical and technical requirements of Fanuc robots while also addressing the high mechanical requirements for highly dynamic applications in long, gliding travels in production systems.

Key features of the new chainflex special cables include shielded design with an abrasion-resistant PUR outer jacket; impact-resistant, flame-retardant and halogen-free properties; and high resistance to oil and coolant, as well as hydrolysis and microbes.

Similar to all igus cables, the new chainflex cables were also tested under real environmental conditions in igus' in-house test laboratory.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.