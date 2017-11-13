New igus catalogue features 1354 cable types

Treotham presents the new igus catalogue featuring one of the world's largest selections of e-chain cables. Chainflex cables from igus are designed to withstand extreme conditions including heat, cold, dirt and heavy loads.

The new catalogue from motion plastics specialist igus offers customers a choice of 1,354 cable types spanning fixed, flexible or e-chain applications. igus is the only manufacturer in the world to provide exact values for the bend radius and the temperature for the cable in all three categories, based on the data generated in the igus test laboratory.

Focussed for over 25 years on developing and producing cables for use in energy chains, igus is now expanding their range of cables to 1,354 in a new catalogue, covering all types including Ethernet and other bus cables.

The igus laboratory, spread across 2,750 square metres of floor space, is one of the largest test laboratories in the industry, where all chainflex cables are tested for their robustness on 64 different test stations. More than two billion test strokes take place every year in the Cologne laboratory, with the cables tested in environmental chambers at temperatures down to -40°C degrees and at high temperatures of +60°C degrees. This extreme testing allows igus to support their cables with a 36-month guarantee.

Besides the unique cable guarantee, igus is the only supplier in the world to offer three defined categories in its catalogue for the correct bend radius and operating temperature.

Rainer Rössel, head of chainflex cables at igus, explains that their catalogue not only offers data on the basis of DIN/EN test procedures, but also the temperatures that a cable is suited for in fixed installation or moving applications. He adds that they also have the capability to define the temperature and radius for each chainflex cable, ensuring the cable can reliably be moved inside an e-chain.

The bundled design of chainflex cables prevents failure by avoiding core breaks and machine downtime. The user can calculate the service life of their selected chainflex cable online using the service life calculator. On request, all igus cables are available as a 'readycable', harnessed with connectors.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.