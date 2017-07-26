New iglidur G bearings with high wear resistance

Treotham presents the latest range of iglidur G bearings from igus featuring higher temperature resistance and low moisture absorption. Additionally, the new bearing material also offers better friction and wear behaviour, resulting in increased service life at almost the same price.

The iglidur G bearings join a wide range of lubrication- and maintenance-free bearings from igus, made of different tribo plastics with special material properties. These materials are especially suitable for applications involving construction and agricultural machines as well as the food or chemicals industry.

The iglidur G is the most frequently used bearing from the iglidur range. Introduced for the first time in 1983, this bearing can now be supplied from stock in 650 metric catalogue dimensions with diameters ranging from 1.5mm to 19mm.

iglidur G combines a low price with excellent performance, delivering a long service life across the entire load spectrum on a wide variety of rotating or pivoting shafts, even in very different ambient conditions, for example when applications are exposed to dirt, dust or impact.

Wear rates in the latest iglidur G bearings have been reduced at low loads (up to to 5 MPa) down to levels up to a quarter of what they were before. The service life under heavy loads has almost been doubled, and the all-rounder bearing can now be used continuously at temperatures up to 180°C.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website, www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.