New ibow plastic angle adapters from igus

Treotham introduces the ibow, a new range of angle adapters developed by igus for quick and easy angling of cable plug connectors.

Installed either during assembly or retrospectively on existing cables, the angle adapter reduces planning and delivery times as much as assembly and storage costs.

Designed for easy installation, the new igus ibow can be used to attach cables with an angled plug connection, thereby saving space. This simple injection moulded part allows flexible connection of cables to a machine.

By using the cost-effective igus ibow, the connector does not have to be removed from the cable, saving time and enhancing safety. Once the cable, complete with connector has been pushed through the adapter and angled, it must be fixed with a cable tie wrap.

Treotham supplies the ibow as an individual part in various installation sizes or already harnessed together with the appropriate cables, helping meet diverse customer requirements. Users can also specify the desired colour or add additional individual labels.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.