New high-tensile Profinet bus cable with integrated strain relief elements

Treotham introduces a new innovation in bus cables for Profinet, developed by igus to ensure secure bus communication in hanging applications.

With a small cross-section and a fragile design, conventional bus cables often reach their mechanical limits in hanging applications. igus’ new CFSPECIAL.182.060 bus cable for Profinet features special strain relief elements in the PUR outer jacket, which decouples the sensitive bus elements from high tensile forces. All vertical applications such as storage and retrieval equipment can now be reliably and safely supplied with bus signals.

Bus signals such as Profinet are transmitted via special electrically coordinated bus cables, which must meet clearly defined electrical parameters in order to ensure correct data transmission. Since the communication does not require large levels of current, the cables typically have small cross-sections, allowing them to remain very thin. However, the mechanical durability of these bus cables reaches its limits very quickly in hanging applications, depending on the cable length. This is because the maximum permissible tensile forces of the cable can be exceeded very quickly just under its own weight.

The new high-tensile CFSPECIAL.182.060 bus cable for Profinet features integrated strain relief elements, allowing hanging applications of 100m and more, along with the ability to carry the weight of the cable up to 50kg. New modern storage and retrieval equipment can now rely on bus communication.

Key features of the new igus CFSPECIAL.182.060 bus cables include shielded design with an abrasion-resistant PUR outer jacket and integrated strain relief fibres; resistance to oil and coolant, as well as to hydrolysis and microbes; high impact-resistance; and no PVC and halogen.

Similar to all igus cables, the CFSPECIAL.182.060 has also been tested in its own test laboratory spread over a floor area of 2,750 square metres.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.