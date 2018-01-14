Search
Home > New high-tensile Profinet bus cable with integrated strain relief elements
Related Supplier News
Lapp ETHERLINE PROFINET cables for industrial networks
Lapp ETHERLINE PROFINET cables for ...
Treotham introduces a new range of PROFINET cables designed for fast and secure data transmission in demanding environments.
igus hybrid bus cables for Ethernet and Profinet
igus hybrid bus cables for Ethernet ...
Treotham announces the availability of a new range of single cable solutions from igus specifically made for use in energy chains.
New igus catalogue features 1354 cable types
New igus catalogue features 1354 ...
Treotham presents the new igus catalogue featuring one of the world's largest selections of e-chain cables.

New high-tensile Profinet bus cable with integrated strain relief elements

By Treotham 14 January 2018
Supplier News
article image igus CFSPECIAL.182.060 bus cable
logo
02 99071788

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham introduces a new innovation in bus cables for Profinet, developed by igus to ensure secure bus communication in hanging applications.

With a small cross-section and a fragile design, conventional bus cables often reach their mechanical limits in hanging applications. igus’ new CFSPECIAL.182.060 bus cable for Profinet features special strain relief elements in the PUR outer jacket, which decouples the sensitive bus elements from high tensile forces. All vertical applications such as storage and retrieval equipment can now be reliably and safely supplied with bus signals.

Bus signals such as Profinet are transmitted via special electrically coordinated bus cables, which must meet clearly defined electrical parameters in order to ensure correct data transmission. Since the communication does not require large levels of current, the cables typically have small cross-sections, allowing them to remain very thin. However, the mechanical durability of these bus cables reaches its limits very quickly in hanging applications, depending on the cable length. This is because the maximum permissible tensile forces of the cable can be exceeded very quickly just under its own weight.

The new high-tensile CFSPECIAL.182.060 bus cable for Profinet features integrated strain relief elements, allowing hanging applications of 100m and more, along with the ability to carry the weight of the cable up to 50kg. New modern storage and retrieval equipment can now rely on bus communication.

Key features of the new igus CFSPECIAL.182.060 bus cables include shielded design with an abrasion-resistant PUR outer jacket and integrated strain relief fibres; resistance to oil and coolant, as well as to hydrolysis and microbes; high impact-resistance; and no PVC and halogen.

Similar to all igus cables, the CFSPECIAL.182.060 has also been tested in its own test laboratory spread over a floor area of 2,750 square metres.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Bus Cables