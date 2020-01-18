New high density ILME 42 poles modular inserts

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham announces the addition of a new high density 9cm² 42 poles modular insert to the ILME MIXO series.

The new high density 42 poles modular insert, CX 42 DF/DM features an additional density of 20% in comparison with the previous solution; as a space saving performer, the module is particularly suitable for applications on test benches and robotics.

Suitable to be used in combination with all the standard MIXO modular units and frames, the MIXO 42 poles can also become an HNM (high number of matings) module when used in combination with HNM frames, contacts and enclosures, reaching up to 10,000 couplings.

Three of these crimp double-sized 10 A/ 150 V modules can be combined to obtain up to a 126-poles connection with a 6-slot MIXO frame.

Customised black lock-in tabs included in the package allow the module to be fixed easily on the frame. The 10 A gold or silver plated contacts (to be bought separately) complete your installation.

