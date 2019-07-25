New generation of Wenglor weFlux² fluid sensors with IO-Link 1.1

Treotham introduces the new weFlux² series sensors from Wenglor designed to simultaneously acquire relative pressure and the temperature of liquids and gases.

With ongoing development of its product portfolio in the field of fluid sensor technology, Wenglor is enabling process monitoring of smart machines for the digital age. Not only do the new weFlux² pressure sensors acquire process values via the intelligent IO-Link 1.1 interface, in accordance with the 2-in-1 principle they also combine two measuring functions into a single housing.

Pressure and temperature measurement in a single sensor

Wenglor’s engineers have succeeded in integrating a temperature element into a pressure measuring cell, allowing weFlux² pressure sensors to simultaneously acquire relative pressure and temperature in liquids and gases. Combining these measuring functions in a single unit enhances economic efficiency because fewer sensors are required for process monitoring. Additionally, the reduced number of sensors is in line with the trend towards more and more compact systems and machines.

Process monitoring makes machines smart

All the sensors included in the weFlux² series are equipped with the most up-to-date IO-Link version 1.1. They can be used to acquire all relevant process values such as pressure, flow and temperature. In combination with Wenglor’s wTeach2 software, a digital platform is created for smart machines by means of which the fluid sensors configure themselves automatically, and with which acquired data can be evaluated and visualised in real-time. Thanks to intelligent process monitoring, machines are utilised to their fullest extent and systems are preventively protected against damage.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.