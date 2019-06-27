New generation of Wenglor weFlux² fluid sensors with IO-Link 1.1

Treotham introduces a new range of fluid sensors designed for pressure and temperature measurement during process monitoring for Industry 4.0. Wenglor’s product portfolio for fluid sensor technology now includes the new weFlux² pressure sensors that enable process monitoring of smart machines for the digital age.

The new weFlux² pressure sensors acquire process values via the intelligent IO-Link 1.1 interface, and in accordance with the 2-in-1 principle also combine two measuring functions into a single housing. Treotham has, therefore, introduced the first sensor to the market, which simultaneously acquires relative pressure and temperature of liquids and gases.

Pressure and temperature measurement in a single sensor

Wenglor’s engineers have successfully integrated a temperature element into a pressure measuring cell, allowing weFlux² pressure sensors to simultaneously acquire relative pressure and temperature in liquids and gases. Combining these measuring functions enhances economic efficiency because fewer sensors are required for process monitoring. At the same time, reducing the number of sensors is in line with the trend towards more and more compact systems and machines.

Process monitoring makes machines smart

All of the sensors in the weFlux² series are equipped with the most up-to-date IO-Link version 1.1. Key capabilities include acquisition of all relevant process values such as pressure, flow and temperature; digital platform created in combination with Wenglor’s wTeach2 software for smart machines, using which fluid sensors configure themselves automatically, and acquired data can be evaluated and visualised in real-time; and intelligent process monitoring allowing full utilisation of machines and preventive protection of systems against damage.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.