New Galaxie gearbox delivering high power density and torsional rigidity

The Galaxie is a new gearbox type from world-leading German manufacturer Wittenstein, which developed the product after subjecting drive concepts to a fundamental reassessment.

The innovative drive system has not only proved itself to be ‘superior on principle’ in numerous industrial applications, but has also received scientific acclaim as an independent gearbox generation.

The compact Galaxie drive systems and gearboxes achieve previously inconceivable performance data thanks to their unique kinematics, which enable virtually full surface contact during power transmission. Performance characteristics of these drive systems include extremely high torque density, torsional rigidity, smooth running, positioning accuracy and completely backlash-free operation.

The almost full surface contact during power transmission lies at the core of the new Galaxie drive system. This gives a tooth contact surface that is 6.5 times larger compared to conventional involute teeth with typical linear contact. The gearbox is the only one of its kind in the world to guide a large number of individual teeth along an internal ring gear.

Galaxie’s modular portfolio with four variants and fives sizes is now even more versatile with a new size available: the new Galaxie D drive system in size 085 is designed for use in axes with very high compactness and precision requirements. It also particularly targets applications where high torsional rigidity and freedom from backlash are called for rather than torque.

Even the compact version of this Galaxie drive system is superior to a strain wave gearbox by delivering three times better torsional rigidity, and one-and-a-half-times the maximum output speed.

