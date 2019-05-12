New Euchner door locking mechanism CTM from Treotham

The new door locking mechanism available from Treotham is designed to address limitations arising out of the steadily decreasing space available for safety engineering as well as the time allotted to wiring equipment such as machine tools, packaging machines and food production systems.

The compact Euchner transponder-coded door locking mechanism is designed for use on small lightweight doors and flaps. Measuring just 120 x 36 x 25 mm, the door locking mechanism CTM is particularly simple to integrate into the machine design. The innovative ball actuator supported on an elastomer bearing can secure doors with extremely small pivoting radii. This type of guard locking offers maximum flexibility to the design engineer.

The bistable guard locking function of the new safety switch CTM ensures that guard locking remains in its momentary state if the power fails or the installation is switched off. In other words, a locked door will stay locked if it was locked before, or it can be opened and closed as needed if guard locking was not previously activated. People can, therefore, no longer be locked in unintentionally in the event of a power failure.

Intelligent communication capabilities futureproof the CTM for Industry 4.0. It can simply be connected in series with other Euchner devices, for example. The integrated interface additionally permits connection to the new Euchner evaluation unit ESM-CB, which then forwards the data via IO-Link to the higher-level control system.

Safety specialists at Euchner have complemented the standard CTM with a hygienic version for use in the food industry. This version consists exclusively of food-safe materials with all plastics approved according to EU Regulation (EC) No. 10/2011. Features such as smooth surfaces, rounded edges and materials resistant to cleaning agents make this CTM model particularly suitable for use in the food and packaging industries.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.