New energy chain concept for reliable guidance in any orientation

Treotham introduces the new igus lokchain energy supply system designed to automatically increase operational reliability, and reinvent power, data and media supply in many dynamic applications.

igus is constantly researching new energy chain solutions to meet the special requirements of industrial applications for flexibility, reliability and low costs. For this reason, the motion plastics specialist developed the lokchain, a new concept consisting of an e-chain with automatically extending pins and a compact guide trough for the dynamic guidance of energy chains. The automatically extending pins hold the e-chain securely in the guide, allowing completely new solutions in vertical, hanging or circular movement applications. Even long travels with a moving lower run are possible by fixing the lokchain in the upper run trough.

The system can also be used in vertical circular applications. For example, the lokchain is an obvious choice for use in the compact space of rotating C-arm X-ray scanners. The e-chain’s flexibility allows the user to develop completely new machine design concepts.

The basic principle of the lokchain solution is simple: pins integrated into the side links hold the energy chain firmly in the guide trough. When the chain link is bent into a radius, the pin retracts automatically and releases the chain from the guide. When the chain link comes out of the radius and engages the trough, the pin extends and automatically secures itself back into the trough. This eliminates the need for more costly guide trough systems, and helps machine builders save money.

The special construction of the lokchain eliminates abrasion and wear, helping increase the service life of the e-chain. An endurance test carried out at igus’ 2,750-square-metre laboratory proved the prototype’s durability. The mobility of the chain links is another advantage of the new e-chain system as they ensure that the energy chain operates safely and quietly, even with small bending radii and over long travel distances.

The igus lokchain energy supply system is currently in the prototype phase, giving customers the opportunity to help shape the required size and design.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.